FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $6.55. 16,472,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,938,066. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 4.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.