fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUBO. Roth Capital began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,990,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,268. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

