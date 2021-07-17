frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of frontdoor worth $23,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,203,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $46.41 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.