Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00.

FRPT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.28. 213,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,650. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.53 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -613.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.99.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

