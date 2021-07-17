Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives €47.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.07 ($55.37).

FRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €44.74 ($52.63) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company’s 50 day moving average is €44.61.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

