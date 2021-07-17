Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases Shares of 42,239 Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Karuna Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,520,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 368,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 124,814 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.89.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $111.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.28. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $119,268.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,664.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy acquired 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.80 per share, with a total value of $74,920.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

