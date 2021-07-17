Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 279,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.55% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,094.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 105.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 696,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after buying an additional 175,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $632,597.40. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Insiders have sold a total of 127,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,765 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ELF opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.71. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

