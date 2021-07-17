Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New $10.99 Million Investment in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 187,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,986,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QTRX. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Quanterix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $51.71 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.13.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $336,977.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 10,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,252 shares of company stock worth $8,320,351. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

