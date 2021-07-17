Fred Alger Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in JD.com by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,393,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,222,000 after purchasing an additional 855,625 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of JD.com by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.35.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

