Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,440 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,423,000 after acquiring an additional 502,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU opened at $282.05 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $298.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.15, a PEG ratio of 98.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.