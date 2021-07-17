Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New C$205.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.29.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $150.46 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.08.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

