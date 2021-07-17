Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.25 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FVI. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$11.25 price objective (down from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.03.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$6.09 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$6.06 and a 1-year high of C$12.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.49.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

