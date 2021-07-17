Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Up 49.2% in June

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the June 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTS. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,148,000 after buying an additional 719,468 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Fortis by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,396 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,893 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fortis by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,597 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,047,000. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 258,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,278. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

