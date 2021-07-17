Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.
FSUMF stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $20.40.
