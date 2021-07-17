Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

FSUMF stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.