Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 28,500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $2,318,475.00.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.