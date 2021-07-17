FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the June 15th total of 32,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:FPAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FlexShopper will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 53,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $145,763.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 108,928 shares of company stock valued at $293,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

