FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the June 15th total of 32,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
FPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
NASDAQ:FPAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.95.
In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 53,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $145,763.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 108,928 shares of company stock valued at $293,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.
See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.