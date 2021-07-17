Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Short Interest Update

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the June 15th total of 614,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 20.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Star Senior Living by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

NASDAQ:FVE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.65. 66,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,240. The stock has a market cap of $178.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.94. Five Star Senior Living has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.