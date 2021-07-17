FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

FCFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FirstCash from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstCash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

FCFS stock opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.82.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

