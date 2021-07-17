First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Up 123.8% in June

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the June 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SDVY stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 42,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,379. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

