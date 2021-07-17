First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the June 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FYX stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.30. The stock had a trading volume of 135,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,074. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $97.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
