First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Down 71.2% in June

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 1,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,493. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTXH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20,481.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period.

