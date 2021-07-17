First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the June 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FNX traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.87. 20,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,473. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.83.
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
