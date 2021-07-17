First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.85. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $33.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPXE. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000.

