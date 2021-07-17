First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 74.2% in June

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE FFA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.66. 17,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,957. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

