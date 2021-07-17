First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 139.5% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. 5,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,952. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

