First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the June 15th total of 284,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $18.34 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 310.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 101.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 80.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.