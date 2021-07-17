First National Financial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$49.53 on Friday. First National Financial has a one year low of C$28.32 and a one year high of C$53.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.53.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 3,930 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,076.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,541,782 shares in the company, valued at C$383,952,121.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.33.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

