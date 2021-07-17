First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FGBI opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood purchased 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,011.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

