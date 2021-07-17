First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Sandra I. Coufal Sells 5,000 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $23,900.00.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $987.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

