First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,663 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $88.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.