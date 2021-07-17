First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 131.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after acquiring an additional 724,609 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

