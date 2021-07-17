First Foundation Advisors Has $550,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. ICAP raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $128.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.11. The firm has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,671 shares of company stock valued at $68,992,295. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

