First Foundation Advisors Has $1.05 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

PNC opened at $183.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.00. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.