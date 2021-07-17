First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 273,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in First American Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

NYSE:FAF opened at $62.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.99. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

