Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Francis J.C. Newbould Sells 700 Shares

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Francis J.C. Newbould sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$10,514.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,165.54.

Francis J.C. Newbould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Francis J.C. Newbould sold 600 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total value of C$9,042.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Francis J.C. Newbould sold 1,500 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total value of C$22,420.95.

Shares of TSE FC opened at C$15.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$476.65 million and a PE ratio of 16.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.86. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a 52-week low of C$11.11 and a 52-week high of C$15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.62.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.48 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.9900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 101.19%.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

