FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Mizuho

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the information security company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FEYE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. FireEye has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $59,837,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the first quarter worth about $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in FireEye by 12.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. CRV LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $31,527,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in FireEye by 127.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.