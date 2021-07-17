Financial Survey: Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) versus Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atos and Oriental Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atos 1 7 1 0 2.00 Oriental Land 2 0 0 0 1.00

Atos presently has a consensus price target of $10.34, indicating a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Atos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atos is more favorable than Oriental Land.

Dividends

Atos pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Oriental Land pays out -9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Atos and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atos N/A N/A N/A Oriental Land -31.22% -5.20% -3.96%

Risk and Volatility

Atos has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atos and Oriental Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atos $12.77 billion 0.42 $628.27 million N/A N/A Oriental Land $1.61 billion 28.94 -$511.39 million ($0.31) -91.39

Atos has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Atos shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atos beats Oriental Land on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things. It also offers infrastructure and foundation services. The company primarily operates under the Atos and Atos|Syntel brands. It serves energy and utilities, financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, telecommunications and media, transport and logistics, retail, hospitality, and majority events industries. Atos SE was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts; and Bon Voyage, a Disney shop. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

