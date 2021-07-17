Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 678.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Financial Institutions by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at $882,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISI opened at $29.10 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

