Financial Comparison: ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) vs. Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A Riley Exploration Permian N/A -178.93% -91.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ZaZa Energy and Riley Exploration Permian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 3 0 3.00

Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.45%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Volatility and Risk

ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Riley Exploration Permian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Riley Exploration Permian $760,000.00 489.68 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

ZaZa Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riley Exploration Permian.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats ZaZa Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea, Roosevelt, and Chaves Counties, New Mexico. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

