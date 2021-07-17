Financial Analysis: High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares High Tide and JD.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million N/A N/A JD.com $114.30 billion 0.89 $7.57 billion $1.21 62.47

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than High Tide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for High Tide and JD.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 0 0 0 N/A JD.com 0 2 12 1 2.93

JD.com has a consensus target price of $102.22, suggesting a potential upside of 35.23%. Given JD.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JD.com is more favorable than High Tide.

Profitability

This table compares High Tide and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -21.16% -37.66% -13.81% JD.com 6.46% 7.14% 3.26%

Summary

JD.com beats High Tide on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce. It also provides gifts, flowers, and plants; pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OCT pharmaceutical products, nutritional supplements, healthcare services, and other healthcare equipment; books, e-books, music, movie, and other media products; and virtual goods, such as online travel agency, attraction tickets, and prepaid phone and game cards, as well as industrial products and installation and maintenance services. In addition, the company offers an online marketplace for third-party merchants to sell products to customers; and transaction processing and billing, and other services. Further, it provides online marketing services for suppliers, third-party merchants, and other business partners; supply chain and logistics services for various industries; and consumer financing services to individual customers, as well as online-to-offline solutions. JD.com, Inc. offers its products through its website jd.com and mobile apps, as well as directly to customers. As of December 31, 2020, JD.com, Inc. operated fulfillment centers with a network of approximately 900 warehouses in various counties and districts in China. The company has strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

