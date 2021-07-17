Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $56.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $57.66.

