Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Short Interest Up 62.9% in June

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the June 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.83. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after purchasing an additional 801,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,396,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after buying an additional 149,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after buying an additional 102,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $38,657,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

