FB Financial (FBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.09 million. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.73. FB Financial has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $49.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

