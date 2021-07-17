Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $58.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $54.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 918,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,830,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 782,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,206,000 after buying an additional 93,255 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,990,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,194,000 after buying an additional 40,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.