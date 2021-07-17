FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $341.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.37. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

