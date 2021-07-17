Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.22% of Extra Space Storage worth $38,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,096,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.5% during the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $171.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.10 and a 12 month high of $174.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

