Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey Sells 300 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $157.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,116,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Expedia Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,839 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

