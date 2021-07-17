Exosis (EXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,729.74

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Exosis has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $15,729.74 and approximately $39.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,806.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.35 or 0.05984209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.68 or 0.01379236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00379882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00129307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.63 or 0.00611933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.45 or 0.00388138 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00298820 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

