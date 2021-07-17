Evedo (EVED) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.28 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Evedo has a market cap of $1.56 million and $1.28 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evedo Profile

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

