Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Receives $12.10 Average PT from Analysts

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $12.10 price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS EUTLF opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.34. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

